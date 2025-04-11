NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $6.60. NextDecade shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 220,459 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
