NEXT (LON:NXT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as £115.83 ($150.35) and last traded at £115.75 ($150.25), with a volume of 3175669 shares. The stock had previously closed at £114.20 ($148.23).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is £101.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,949.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37.

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 615.10 ($7.98) earnings per share for the quarter. NEXT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 55.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NEXT plc will post 660.7526882 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 208 ($2.70) per share. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $75.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 4,307 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of £109.85 ($142.59), for a total value of £473,123.95 ($614,127.66). 6.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

