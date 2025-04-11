NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $19.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 788.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

