Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 106,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 792,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Navient Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 815.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 2,663.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Navient by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

