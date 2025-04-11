National Bank of Canada FI Sells 715 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.27% of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,554,000.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.17. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $48.72.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Profile

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.