National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EWG opened at $35.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.