National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 5,651 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,566 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,579,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 885,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after buying an additional 556,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 673,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after acquiring an additional 332,413 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,417,000.
SPLV opened at $70.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.05. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $62.53 and a 52-week high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.63.
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
