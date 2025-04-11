National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $370,000 Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 1,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 4,273.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,380 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,525.40. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $8,001,948.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,832,616.36. This trade represents a 23.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,886 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,229 over the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -134.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

