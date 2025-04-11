National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $370,000 Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 1,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 4,273.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,380 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,525.40. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $8,001,948.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,832,616.36. This trade represents a 23.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,886 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,229 over the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of GTLB stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -134.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
