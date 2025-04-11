National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $226.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.86 and its 200 day moving average is $258.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of -104.28 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

