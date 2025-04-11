National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 426 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $214.09 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $194.38 and a one year high of $226.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.1673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

