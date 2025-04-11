Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,061 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Natera worth $21,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $929,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 34.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 7.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

Shares of Natera stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.89. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Insider Activity

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $354,606.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,844.37. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $421,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,917,535.36. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,922 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,664. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.