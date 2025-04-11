Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Trading Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $109.18 and last traded at $108.41. 227,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 542,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average of $100.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

See Also

