Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $268.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALNY. Bank of America raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.20. The stock had a trading volume of 322,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $304.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.62.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $309,521.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,989.42. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,160,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,529,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 286,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

