Monetary Management Group Inc. Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,989 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 87,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.3 %

UPS opened at $96.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

