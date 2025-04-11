Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 9,300 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,271,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,326,000 after purchasing an additional 108,675 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 95,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 437,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after acquiring an additional 56,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. This trade represents a 28.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 714,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

NYSE WMB opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

