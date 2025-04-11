Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $102,003,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,994,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,415,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $527.06 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $575.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.90. The company has a market capitalization of $542.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

