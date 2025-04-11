Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $661,000 Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,724,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 774,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 321,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 75,683 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 761,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,466.40. This trade represents a 3.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harrison James Little acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 99,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,247.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

