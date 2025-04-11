Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $208,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.84.

Shares of COP opened at $83.11 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

