Monero Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.73 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Monero has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.73 billion and approximately $54.99 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $202.30 or 0.00244607 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,705.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.82 or 0.00364937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00091991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00018088 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00044127 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

