MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Trading Up 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.68 and last traded at $69.25. 137,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 135,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.07.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 4.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.58.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

