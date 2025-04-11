MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.14% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

MGF stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0195 per share. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

