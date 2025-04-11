Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $0.0798 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $103,160.52 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 48,816,339 coins and its circulating supply is 32,223,712 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 48,816,339 with 32,223,712 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.0787529 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $124,618.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

