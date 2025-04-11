Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $640.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $765.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on META. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.62.

NASDAQ:META opened at $546.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $631.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.28. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,706 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $3,466,769.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,186.45. The trade was a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.39, for a total transaction of $500,462.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,062.60. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,453 shares of company stock valued at $326,680,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 37,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

