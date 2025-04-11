Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,813 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Matador Resources worth $20,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,555,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,375,000 after purchasing an additional 187,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,824,000 after buying an additional 555,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,297,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,669,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,952,000 after buying an additional 258,958 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $37.74 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matador Resources

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Glenn W. Stetson acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $53,060.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,540.80. The trade was a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Harvey acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,018.40. This trade represents a 2.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.