Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 26,897 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,897 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.11% of InvenTrust Properties worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 285.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of IVT stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 527.78%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

