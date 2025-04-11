Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 601 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.05% of FirstCash worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,269.45. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $119.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.58. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $133.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

