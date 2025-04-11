Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 140,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,885,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,418.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 96,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,432,000 after purchasing an additional 438,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $108.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.85 and a 200-day moving average of $118.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.76.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

