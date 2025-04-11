M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.48 and last traded at $103.96, with a volume of 266674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.22.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHO. Seaport Res Ptn raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,674,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,086 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 17,898.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 104,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 104,348 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 274,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 81,964 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,672,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
