LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $54.27 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

