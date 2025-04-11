Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lycos Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.53. The firm has a market cap of C$90.46 million and a PE ratio of 8.95.

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

