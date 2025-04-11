Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.63 and last traded at $52.38. 2,637,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,845,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Northland Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LITE

Lumentum Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,799.84. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Lumentum by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Lumentum by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,052,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.