Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 3.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.41. 38,351,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 58,871,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.