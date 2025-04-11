LSV Asset Management Sells 129,500 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,896,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.95% of Vipshop worth $65,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,115,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $63,095,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vipshop by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,759,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,991,000 after acquiring an additional 908,669 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3,647.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 389,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 379,396 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

