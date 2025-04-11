LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,094,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813,865 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.22% of Mattel worth $72,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mattel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $14.77 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

