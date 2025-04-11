LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNFree Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,525,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.92% of Organon & Co. worth $112,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 84,136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 100,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 82,372 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $11.43 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

