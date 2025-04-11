LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,525,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.92% of Organon & Co. worth $112,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 84,136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 100,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 82,372 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $11.43 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

