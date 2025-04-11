LSV Asset Management Has $96.36 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.30% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $96,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $65,215,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,688 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,191,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,881,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 445,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,269,000 after buying an additional 109,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $200.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $285.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

