LSV Asset Management Has $57.02 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.28% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $57,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,820,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $100,456,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,558,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 345,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,444,000 after purchasing an additional 206,294 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 478,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. StockNews.com raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.13.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $213.78 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $234.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

