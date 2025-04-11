LSV Asset Management Has $136.96 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 792,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.97% of BorgWarner worth $136,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $62,180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $25.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

