LSV Asset Management Has $102.35 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3,599.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904,278 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.87% of J. M. Smucker worth $102,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,978,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,861,000 after acquiring an additional 432,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,942,000 after acquiring an additional 418,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,734,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,222,000 after acquiring an additional 380,309 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $32,988,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $114.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average is $111.94. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $98.77 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -179.25%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

