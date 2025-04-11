Lollybomb Meme Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $28,121.81 (BOMB)

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a total market cap of $756,458.42 and approximately $28,121.81 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82,488.31 or 0.99737367 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,178.52 or 0.99362799 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin was first traded on May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official website is lollybomb.meme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00007544 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $29,982.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lollybomb Meme Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

