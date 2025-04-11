LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.88.

LPSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 111,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $108,799.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,243,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,942.62. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vanessa Pegueros sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,993 shares in the company, valued at $125,993.70. The trade was a 17.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 307,233 shares of company stock worth $285,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 104.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.67.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.23). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 111.48%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

