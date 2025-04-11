Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.82.

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

LIN traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.66. 470,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,194. Linde has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.25. The company has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total transaction of $1,323,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,571.38. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total transaction of $3,117,142.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,289.30. The trade was a 31.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,159 shares of company stock worth $5,603,843 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Linde by 6.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

