LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC reduced its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 84,919 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $81.36 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,915.68. This trade represents a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

