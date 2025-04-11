Legal & General Group Plc Sells 338,854 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,854 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.95% of Regency Centers worth $128,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $68.42 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

