Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.61% of Markel Group worth $136,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $254,795,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $169,852,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,606,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,743,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,580,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total transaction of $2,129,829.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,426,699.78. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,702.20.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,759.28 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,417.65 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,857.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,744.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

