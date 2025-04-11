Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Whirlpool by 21.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 25.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.31. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.83.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -119.45%.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

