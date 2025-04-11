Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 255,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 39,713 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 130,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

