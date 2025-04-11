Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $843,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Honeywell International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $193.39 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.48.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.