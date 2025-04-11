Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,736,000 after buying an additional 234,863 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,387,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,935 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,117,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,443 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.73.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 7.3 %

COF stock opened at $162.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.