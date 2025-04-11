Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 6.8 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.47. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

